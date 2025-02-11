Andres Peter J. 10.06.1828 — найти родственников по фамилии на Familio

Andres Peter J.

Автор
ЮС
Старкин Ю.

мужской, родился 10.06.1828, Розенталь, Хортицкая волость, Екатеринославский уезд

умер 20.12.1908, Розенталь, Хортицкая волость, Екатеринославский уезд

Отец
Andres Jakob C D07.08.1801 г.р.
Мать
(Penner) Katharina P.15.09.1807 г.р.
Супруги
Andres (Dyck) Judith04.01.1830 г.р.
Дети
(Andres) Katharina06.11.1850 г.р.
Andres Jakob P D23.06.1852 г.р.
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Рождение
10.06.1828

Отец: Andres Jakob C D

Мать: (Penner) Katharina P.

Розенталь, Хортицкая волость, Екатеринославский уезд

Бракосочетание
12.01.1850

Жена: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Супруг(-а): Judith Andres (Dyck)

Рождение ребёнка
06.11.1850

Дочь: (Andres) Katharina

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Рождение ребёнка
23.06.1852

Сын: Andres Jakob P D

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Хортица, Екатеринославский уезд, Екатеринославская губерния

Рождение ребёнка
27.05.1853

Дочь: (Andres) Maria

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Рождение ребёнка
20.12.1854

Сын: Andres Jakob Peter

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Рождение ребёнка
07.08.1857

Сын: Andres Peter P

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Рождение ребёнка
09.06.1859

Сын: Andres Kornelius P

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Рождение ребёнка
27.03.1862

Дочь: (Andres) Justina P

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Хортица, Екатеринославский уезд, Екатеринославская губерния

Рождение ребёнка
19.02.1864

Сын: Andres Heinrich P

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Рождение ребёнка
18.09.1866

Сын: Andres Johann P

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Рождение ребёнка
24.09.1867

Дочь: Martens (Andres) Anna P

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Хортица, Екатеринославский уезд, Екатеринославская губерния

Рождение ребёнка
21.02.1870

Сын: Andres Johann P

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Хортица, Екатеринославский уезд, Екатеринославская губерния

Рождение ребёнка
05.07.1874

Дочь: Wiebe (Andres) Helena P

Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith

Хортица, Екатеринославский уезд, Екатеринославская губерния

Смерть
20.12.1908
Розенталь, Хортицкая волость, Екатеринославский уезд

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