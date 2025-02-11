Andres Peter J.
мужской, родился 10.06.1828, Розенталь, Хортицкая волость, Екатеринославский уезд
умер 20.12.1908, Розенталь, Хортицкая волость, Екатеринославский уезд
ОтецAndres Jakob C D07.08.1801 г.р.
Мать(Penner) Katharina P.15.09.1807 г.р.
Супруги
Дети
- СобытияСобытия
- РодственникиРодственники
- ОбсуждениеОбсуждение
Отец: Andres Jakob C D
Мать: (Penner) Katharina P.
Жена: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Дочь: (Andres) Katharina
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Сын: Andres Jakob P D
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Дочь: (Andres) Maria
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Сын: Andres Jakob Peter
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Сын: Andres Peter P
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Сын: Andres Kornelius P
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Дочь: (Andres) Justina P
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Сын: Andres Heinrich P
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Сын: Andres Johann P
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Дочь: Martens (Andres) Anna P
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Сын: Andres Johann P
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith
Дочь: Wiebe (Andres) Helena P
Мать ребёнка: Andres (Dyck) Judith