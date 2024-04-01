Michelson (Johnson (Jansdatter)) Ingeborg Asseline
Место рожденияНе указано
Дата рождения29.09.1871
Дата смерти30.11.1947
ПолЖенский
Муж
Дети
Отец: Michaelson Aamund
Дочь: Ramsvig (Ramsvig) Ellen
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Сын: Ramsvig Todd
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Сын: Ramsvig Lewis
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Дочь: Knudson (Michaelson) Sarah A
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Дочь: Michelson Johanna «Hannah» M
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Дочь: Michaelson (Michelson) Ida Emelia
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Дочь: Ramsvig (Michaelson) Inger Sophia
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Сын: Michelson Selmer Benjamin
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Дочь: Johnson (Michelson) Agnes Tomina
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Дочь: Evje (Michelson) Nettie Constance
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin
Дочь: Nelson (Michelson) Cecelia Malinda
Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin