Michelson (Johnson (Jansdatter)) Ingeborg Asseline

Место рождения

Не указано

Дата рождения

29.09.1871

Дата смерти

30.11.1947

Пол

Женский

Отец

Мать

Муж

1863 г.р.

Дети

Около 1891 г.р.
1892 г.р.
1894 г.р.
1895 г.р.
Около 1897 г.р.
1899 г.р.

Добавил:

СР
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
29.09.1871

Отец: Michaelson Aamund

Мать: Michaelsen (Aagesen) Torun

Рождение ребёнка
Неизвестно

Дочь: Ramsvig (Ramsvig) Ellen

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
Неизвестно

Сын: Ramsvig Todd

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Работа или профессия
Неизвестно
Рождение ребёнка
Около 19.04.1891

Сын: Ramsvig Lewis

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Бракосочетание
12.11.1891

Муж: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
10.11.1892

Дочь: Knudson (Michaelson) Sarah A

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
1894

Дочь: Michelson Johanna «Hannah» M

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
1895

Дочь: Michaelson (Michelson) Ida Emelia

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
Около 03.09.1897

Дочь: Ramsvig (Michaelson) Inger Sophia

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
23.09.1899

Сын: Michelson Adolph John

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
1901

Сын: Michelson Selmer Benjamin

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
21.07.1903

Дочь: Johnson (Michelson) Agnes Tomina

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
1907

Дочь: Evje (Michelson) Nettie Constance

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
1910

Сын: Michaelson Milford Odin

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Рождение ребёнка
14.05.1912

Дочь: Nelson (Michelson) Cecelia Malinda

Отец ребёнка: Michelson Amos Amund Severin

Смерть
30.11.1947

