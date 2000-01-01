Fothergill (Crawshay) Isabel Eliza — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
Fothergill (Crawshay) Isabel Eliza

Место рождения

Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd, Glamorgan, Wales

Дата рождения

24.05.1845

Дата смерти

05.03.1876

Пол

Женский

Отец

1811 г.р.

Мать

1812 г.р.

Муж

1833 г.р.

Дети

Между 1865 и 1866 г.р.
Между 1866 и 1867 г.р.
Около 1869 г.р.
Между 1869 и 1870 г.р.

Рождение
24.05.1845

Отец: Crawshay Francis

Мать: Crawshay Laura

Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd, Glamorgan, Wales
Крещение
18.06.1845
Saint Martin, Eglwysilan, Glamorgan, Wales
Бракосочетание
10.04.1862

Муж: Fothergill George

Llantwit Fardre, Glamorganshire, Wales
Рождение ребёнка
Между 1865 и 1866

Дочь: Alice Laura

Отец ребёнка: Fothergill George

Westmorland, England
Рождение ребёнка
Между 1866 и 1867

Дочь: Agnes H

Отец ребёнка: Fothergill George

Westmorland, England
Рождение ребёнка
Между 1869 и 1870

Дочь: Jessie Christine

Отец ребёнка: Fothergill George

Warwickshire, England
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1869

Сын: Fothergill George Algernon

Отец ребёнка: Fothergill George

Warwickshire, England
Место жительства
1871
Binswood Street Binswood House, Leamington, Warwickshire, England
Смерть
05.03.1876
East Ashford, Kent, England
