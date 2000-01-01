Fothergill (Crawshay) Isabel Eliza
Место рожденияLlantwit Fardre, Pontypridd, Glamorgan, Wales
Дата рождения24.05.1845
Дата смерти05.03.1876
ПолЖенский
Отец
Мать
Муж
Дети
- СобытияСобытия
- БиографияБиография
- ИсточникиИсточники
- ОбсуждениеОбсуждение
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
24.05.1845
Отец: Crawshay Francis
Мать: Crawshay Laura
Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd, Glamorgan, Wales
Крещение
18.06.1845
Saint Martin, Eglwysilan, Glamorgan, Wales
Бракосочетание
10.04.1862
Муж: Fothergill George
Llantwit Fardre, Glamorganshire, Wales
Рождение ребёнка
Между 1865 и 1866
Дочь: Alice Laura
Отец ребёнка: Fothergill George
Westmorland, England
Рождение ребёнка
Между 1866 и 1867
Дочь: Agnes H
Отец ребёнка: Fothergill George
Westmorland, England
Рождение ребёнка
Между 1869 и 1870
Дочь: Jessie Christine
Отец ребёнка: Fothergill George
Warwickshire, England
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1869
Сын: Fothergill George Algernon
Отец ребёнка: Fothergill George
Warwickshire, England
Место жительства
1871
Binswood Street Binswood House, Leamington, Warwickshire, England
Место жительства
1871
Binswood Street Binswood House, Leamington, Warwickshire, England
Смерть
05.03.1876
East Ashford, Kent, England