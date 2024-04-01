Buell Peter Buel — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
ГлавнаяЛюдиBuell Peter Buel

Buell Peter Buel

avatar

Место рождения

Не указано

Дата рождения

19.08.1644

Дата смерти

08.01.1729

Пол

Мужской

Отец

Не указан

Мать

Не указана

Жена

1649 г.р.

Дети

1673 г.р.
1675 г.р.
1677 г.р.
1679 г.р.
Около 1680 г.р.
1681 г.р.

Добавил:

СР
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
19.08.1644

Отец: не указан

Мать: не указана

Бракосочетание
31.03.1670

Жена: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
17.05.1673

Дочь: Barber (Buell) Abigail

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
27.12.1675

Дочь: Holcomb (Buell) Martha

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
23.12.1677

Дочь: Holcomb (Buell) Mary Buell

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
22.01.1679

Дочь: Slater (Buell) Sarah

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
Около 1680

Сын: Buell William

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
02.04.1681

Сын: Buell Peter

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
20.02.1683

Сын: Buell Ephraim

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
1684

Дочь: Saxton (Buell) Hannah

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
Около 1684

Сын: Buell Jonathan

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
10.05.1686

Сын: Buell Samuel Buel

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Рождение ребёнка
1694

Дочь: Buel (Buel) Esther Hester

Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle

Смерть
08.01.1729
Похороны
?.01.1729

Мы используем куки для улучшения работы сайта.