Buell Peter Buel
Место рожденияНе указано
Дата рождения19.08.1644
Дата смерти08.01.1729
ПолМужской
ОтецНе указан
МатьНе указана
Жена
Дети
Дочь: Barber (Buell) Abigail
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Дочь: Holcomb (Buell) Martha
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Дочь: Holcomb (Buell) Mary Buell
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Дочь: Slater (Buell) Sarah
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Сын: Buell William
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Сын: Buell Peter
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Сын: Buell Ephraim
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Дочь: Saxton (Buell) Hannah
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Сын: Buell Jonathan
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Сын: Buell Samuel Buel
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle
Дочь: Buel (Buel) Esther Hester
Мать ребёнка: Buell (Coggins) Martha Buelle