Crawshay Robert Thompson

Место рождения

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, United Kingdom

Дата рождения

03.03.1817

Дата смерти

10.05.1879

Пол

Мужской

Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
03.03.1817

Отец: Crawshay William

Мать: Crawshay Isabella

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, United Kingdom
Бракосочетание
1846

Жена: Crawshay Rose Mary

Рождение ребёнка
15.04.1847

Сын: Crawshay, D.c. J.p. William Thompson

Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary

Cyfarthfa Castle, Merthyr Tydfil, Glamorgan, Wales
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1850

Дочь: Williams Harriet Rose

Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary

Wales
Рождение ребёнка
1851

Дочь: Ralston Henrietta Louisa

Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary

Merthyr, Glamorgan, Wales
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1855

Сын: Crawshay Robert Thompson

Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary

?
Рождение ребёнка
1859

Сын: Crawshay Richard Frederick

Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary

Merthyr Tydfil, Glamorganshire, Wales
Англия и Уэльс, реестр записей о рождении, 1837-2005
Место жительства
Неизвестно
Смерть
10.05.1879
The Queens Hotel, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Похороны
Неизвестно
He was buried at Vaynor parish churchyard under a heavy stone slab engraved with the words ‘God Forgive Me’. This has been interpreted as meaning that he was sorry for closing the Cyfarthfa works in 1874. By refusing to speak to the Unions he had made over a thousand workers destitute. On the other hand a finger has been pointed at the strange way he behaved towards his own family; especially his relationship with the daughter who helped with his photography but was disinherited when she married. It is clear that he became a tyrant after a stroke in the 1860s which caused him gradually to become crippled and deaf with deteriorating sight.
