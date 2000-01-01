Crawshay Robert Thompson
Место рожденияMerthyr Tydfil, Wales, United Kingdom
Дата рождения03.03.1817
Дата смерти10.05.1879
ПолМужской
Отец
Мать
Жена
Дети
- СобытияСобытия
- БиографияБиография
- ИсточникиИсточники
- ОбсуждениеОбсуждение
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
03.03.1817
Отец: Crawshay William
Мать: Crawshay Isabella
Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, United Kingdom
Бракосочетание
1846
Жена: Crawshay Rose Mary
Рождение ребёнка
15.04.1847
Сын: Crawshay, D.c. J.p. William Thompson
Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary
Cyfarthfa Castle, Merthyr Tydfil, Glamorgan, Wales
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1850
Дочь: Williams Harriet Rose
Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary
Wales
Рождение ребёнка
1851
Дочь: Ralston Henrietta Louisa
Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary
Merthyr, Glamorgan, Wales
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1855
Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary
?
Рождение ребёнка
1859
Сын: Crawshay Richard Frederick
Мать ребёнка: Crawshay Rose Mary
Merthyr Tydfil, Glamorganshire, Wales
Англия и Уэльс, реестр записей о рождении, 1837-2005
Место жительства
Неизвестно
Смерть
10.05.1879
The Queens Hotel, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Похороны
Неизвестно
He was buried at Vaynor parish churchyard under a heavy stone slab engraved with the words ‘God Forgive Me’. This has been interpreted as meaning that he was sorry for closing the Cyfarthfa works in 1874. By refusing to speak to the Unions he had made over a thousand workers destitute. On the other hand a finger has been pointed at the strange way he behaved towards his own family; especially his relationship with the daughter who helped with his photography but was disinherited when she married. It is clear that he became a tyrant after a stroke in the 1860s which caused him gradually to become crippled and deaf with deteriorating sight.