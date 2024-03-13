Cunningham Jessie Wellington
Место рожденияWarkworth, Northumberland, Ontario, Canada
Дата рождения08.10.1871
Дата смерти?.10.1952
ПолМужской
ОтецНе указан
МатьНе указана
Дети
- СобытияСобытия
- БиографияБиография
- ИсточникиИсточники
- ОбсуждениеОбсуждение
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение ребёнка
18.06.1897
Дочь: Lillian Ida
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1897
Дочь: Lillian Ora
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
24.11.1898
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
16.12.1899
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
17.11.1901
Дочь: Bertha Lee
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
14.03.1903
Сын: Cunningham Albert Theodore
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
15.04.1904
Сын: Cunningham Charles Wesley
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
04.11.1906
Дочь: Margret Lucretia
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
19.02.1907
Дочь: Sarah Melissa
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
13.12.1908
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Место жительства
21.04.1910
Age in 1910: 38Marital Status: MarriedRelation to Head of House: Head
Рождение ребёнка
25.05.1910
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
17.08.1911
Сын: Cunningham Leo Carl
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
05.11.1913
Сын: Cunningham John Earl
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1914
Сын: Cunningham Fredrick Arthur
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
03.06.1917
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
07.06.1918
Дочь: Merle Evelyn
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Alberta, Canada
Рождение ребёнка
09.11.1919
Дочь: Grace Elizabeth
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
09.11.1919
Сын: Cunningham George Wellington
Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
19.10.1920
Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Смерть
?.10.1952
Mountview Cemetery, Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, Usa