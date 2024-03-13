Cunningham Jessie Wellington — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
ГлавнаяЛюдиCunningham Jessie Wellington

Cunningham Jessie Wellington

Место рождения

Warkworth, Northumberland, Ontario, Canada

Дата рождения

08.10.1871

Дата смерти

?.10.1952

Пол

Мужской

Отец

Не указан

Мать

Не указана

Дети

1897 г.р.
Около 1897 г.р.
1898 г.р.
1899 г.р.
1901 г.р.
1903 г.р.

Добавил:

СР
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
08.10.1871

Отец: не указан

Мать: не указана

Warkworth, Northumberland, Ontario, Canada
Рождение ребёнка
18.06.1897

Дочь: Lillian Ida

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1897

Дочь: Lillian Ora

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
24.11.1898

Сын: Cunningham James William

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
16.12.1899

Сын: Cunningham Ora Emerson

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
17.11.1901

Дочь: Bertha Lee

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
14.03.1903

Сын: Cunningham Albert Theodore

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
15.04.1904

Сын: Cunningham Charles Wesley

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
04.11.1906

Дочь: Margret Lucretia

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
19.02.1907

Дочь: Sarah Melissa

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
13.12.1908

Дочь: Ella Mae

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Место жительства
21.04.1910
Age in 1910: 38Marital Status: MarriedRelation to Head of House: Head
Рождение ребёнка
25.05.1910

Сын: Cunningham Jesse Donovan

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
17.08.1911

Сын: Cunningham Leo Carl

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
05.11.1913

Сын: Cunningham John Earl

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1914

Сын: Cunningham Fredrick Arthur

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
03.06.1917

Сын: Cunningham Alvin Leonard

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
07.06.1918

Дочь: Merle Evelyn

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Alberta, Canada
Рождение ребёнка
09.11.1919

Дочь: Grace Elizabeth

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
09.11.1919

Сын: Cunningham George Wellington

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Рождение ребёнка
19.10.1920

Дочь: Unnamed

Мать ребёнка: Ella Lee

Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, United States
Смерть
?.10.1952
Mountview Cemetery, Billings, Yellowstone, Montana, Usa
Наш сайт использует cookie. Это позволяет оптимизировать взаимодействие между сайтом и пользователем и улучшать условия использования сайта.
Соглашаясь с условиями использования сайта, вы подтверждается свое согласие на использование файлов cookie
close