Von Güldenstubbe Peter Ludwig
Место рожденияНе указано
Дата рождения26.09.1772
Дата смерти1819
ПолМужской
ОтецНе указан
МатьНе указана
Жена
Дети
- СобытияСобытия
- БиографияБиография
- ИсточникиИсточники
- ОбсуждениеОбсуждение
Отец: не указан
Мать: не указана
Дочь: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth
Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea
Дочь: Von Poll (Von Güldenstubbe) Anna Helene Juliane
Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea
Дочь: Von Poll (Von Güldenstubbe) Luise Amalie
Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea
Дочь: (Von Güldenstubbe) Wilhelmine Dorothea
Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea
Сын: Von Güldenstubbe Friedrich Magnus Ludwig
Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea
Дочь: Von Nolcken (Von Güldenstubbe) Eugenie Henriette
Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea
Дочь: Von Wardenburg (Von Güldenstubbe) Marie Hermine
Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea