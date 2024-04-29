Von Güldenstubbe Peter Ludwig 26.09.1772 — найти родственников по фамилии на Familio
Место рождения

Не указано

Дата рождения

26.09.1772

Дата смерти

1819

Пол

Мужской

Добавил:

MM
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
26.09.1772

Отец: не указан

Мать: не указана

Бракосочетание
25.07.1796

Жена: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Carmel (Kaarma), Ösel (Saaremaa), Estland
Ehepartner: Christine Dorothea von Güldenstubbe (geb. von Ekesparre)
Рождение ребёнка
19.05.1798

Сын: Von Güldenstubbe Karl Gustav

Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Magnushof (Elme), Kaarma vald , Saaremaa, Eesti
Рождение ребёнка
20.06.1799

Дочь: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Magnushof (Elme), Kaarma vald , Saaremaa, Estland
Рождение ребёнка
22.11.1802

Дочь: Von Poll (Von Güldenstubbe) Anna Helene Juliane

Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Magnushof (Elme), Kaarma vald, Saaremaa, Estland
Рождение ребёнка
12.12.1804

Дочь: Von Poll (Von Güldenstubbe) Luise Amalie

Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Magnushof (Elme), Kaarma vald, Saaremaa, Estland
Рождение ребёнка
09.05.1806

Дочь: (Von Güldenstubbe) Wilhelmine Dorothea

Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Magnushof
Рождение ребёнка
1810

Дочь: Von Zur Mühlen (Von Güldenstubbe) Auguste Ottilie

Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Рождение ребёнка
29.05.1813

Сын: Von Güldenstubbe Friedrich Magnus Ludwig

Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Magnushof (Elme), Kaarma vald, Saaremaa, Estland
Рождение ребёнка
08.07.1815

Дочь: Von Nolcken (Von Güldenstubbe) Eugenie Henriette

Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Carmel (Kaarma), Saaremaa, Estland
Рождение ребёнка
15.08.1817

Дочь: Von Wardenburg (Von Güldenstubbe) Marie Hermine

Мать ребёнка: Von Güldenstubbe (Von Ekesparre) Christine Dorothea

Arensburg (Kuressaare), Saaremaa, Estland
Смерть
1819

