URLACHER Joseph
Место рожденияMemmelshoffen, 67250, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Дата рождения07.01.1726
Дата смерти14.03.1793
ПолМужской
Отец
Мать
Жена
Дети
Отец: Urlacher Jacques
Мать: Urlacher Elisabeth
Жена: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Дочь: Marie
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Дочь: Catherine-Marie-Madeleine
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Дочь: Ehrold Marie Anne
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Дочь: Marie-Catherine
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Дочь: Gehrum Marie Françoise
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Дочь: Stein Anna Elissabetha
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Дочь: Stein Catherine-Elisabeth
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Сын: Urlacher Jean
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Дочь: Fohlinger Catherine Madeleine
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Сын: Urlacher Jean Michel
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Дочь: Catherine Marguerite
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée
Сын: Urlacher Christophe
Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée