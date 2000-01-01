URLACHER Joseph — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
URLACHER Joseph

Место рождения

Memmelshoffen, 67250, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE

Дата рождения

07.01.1726

Дата смерти

14.03.1793

Пол

Мужской

Отец

Между 1680 и 1700 г.р.

Мать

1700 г.р.

Жена

1734 г.р.

Дети

Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
07.01.1726

Отец: Urlacher Jacques

Мать: Urlacher Elisabeth

Memmelshoffen, 67250, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Крещение
09.01.1726
Soultz-sous-Forêts, 67250, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
3E253/1 p45/184 Kutzenhausen
Бракосочетание
02.11.1750

Жена: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Wingen
3E257/7 p132/282
Рождение ребёнка
1752

Дочь: Marie

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Wingen, 67510, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Рождение ребёнка
28.10.1756

Дочь: Catherine-Marie-Madeleine

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Wingen, 67510, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Рождение ребёнка
26.12.1757

Дочь: Ehrold Marie Anne

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Wingen, 67510, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Рождение ребёнка
16.01.1763

Дочь: Marie-Catherine

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Climbach, 67510, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1764

Дочь: Gehrum Marie Françoise

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Climbach, 67510, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Рождение ребёнка
1766

Дочь: Stein Anna Elissabetha

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

of Klimbach, Weissenburg, Elsass
Рождение ребёнка
1766

Дочь: Stein Catherine-Elisabeth

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

of Klimbach, Weissenburg, Elsass
Рождение ребёнка
22.01.1767

Сын: Urlacher Jean

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Climbach, Alsace, France
Рождение ребёнка
20.10.1768

Дочь: Fohlinger Catherine Madeleine

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Climbach, 67510, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Рождение ребёнка
22.01.1771

Сын: Urlacher Jean Michel

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Climbach, France, 67, ALSA
vérifier frère décédé portant le même nom o mai 1772
Рождение ребёнка
29.01.1775

Дочь: Catherine Marguerite

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Climbach, 67510, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Рождение ребёнка
29.12.1776

Сын: Urlacher Christophe

Мать ребёнка: Urlacher Marie Dorothée

Climbach, 67510, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
Работа или профессия
Неизвестно
Charpentier à Memmelshoffen
Работа или профессия
Неизвестно
sabotier charpentier
Смерть
14.03.1793
Climbach, 67510, Bas-Rhin, Alsace, FRANCE
4E74/9 p1/17
