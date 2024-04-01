Litsheim Johannes John Obert Litsheim Olsson
Место рожденияVoss, Hordaland, Norway
Дата рождения06.08.1863
Дата смерти16.08.1943
ПолМужской
Отец
Мать
Жена
Дети
Дочь: Litsheim (Litsheim) Christine Johanna
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Дочь: Gibson (Litsheim) Annette Mathilda
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Дочь: Wolters (Litsheim) Theresa Olivia
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Сын: Litsheim Edward Augustin (Dewey)
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Дочь: Whitmore (Litsheim) Selma Wilhemina
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Дочь: Litsheim (Litsheim) Inga Amalia
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Дочь: Broin (Litsheim) Anna Emelina
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Сын: Litsheim Theodore J.
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Дочь: Litsheim (Litsheim) Agnes
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Сын: Litsheim Carl Rudolf
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim
Дочь: Gibson (Litsheim) Doris Viola
Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim