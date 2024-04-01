Litsheim Johannes John Obert Litsheim Olsson — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
Litsheim Johannes John Obert Litsheim Olsson

Место рождения

Voss, Hordaland, Norway

Дата рождения

06.08.1863

Дата смерти

16.08.1943

Пол

Мужской

Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
06.08.1863

Отец: Tvilde Olav Kolbeinsson

Мать: Litsheim (Jelsa) Martha Karina Larsdatter

Бракосочетание
1887

Жена: Thoe (Thoe) Ingeborg Marie Haldorsdtr

Бракосочетание
03.07.1888

Жена: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
10.05.1891

Дочь: Litsheim (Litsheim) Christine Johanna

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
05.09.1892

Дочь: Gibson (Litsheim) Annette Mathilda

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
20.09.1894

Дочь: Wolters (Litsheim) Theresa Olivia

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
21.01.1895

Сын: Litsheim Edward Augustin (Dewey)

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1896

Дочь: Whitmore (Litsheim) Selma Wilhemina

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
12.10.1898

Дочь: Litsheim (Litsheim) Inga Amalia

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
07.05.1900

Дочь: Broin (Litsheim) Anna Emelina

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
29.07.1902

Сын: Litsheim Theodore J.

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
1903

Дочь: Litsheim (Litsheim) Agnes

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
18.07.1905

Сын: Litsheim Carl Rudolf

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
06.11.1907

Сын: Litsheim Earl Wilfred

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
06.08.1909

Сын: Litsheim Obert August

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
06.02.1912

Сын: Litsheim Robert Daniel

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Рождение ребёнка
29.04.1914

Дочь: Gibson (Litsheim) Doris Viola

Мать ребёнка: Litsheim (Strand) Christina Christina T. Litsheim

Смерть
16.08.1943

