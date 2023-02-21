de Vries Willem
Место рожденияAmsterdam, Nederland
Дата рождения05.03.1857
Дата смерти04.05.1885
ПолМужской
Отец
Мать
Жена
Дети
Рождение
05.03.1857
Отец: De Vries Aron David
Мать: De Vries-Le Grand Sophia
Amsterdam, Nederland
Бракосочетание
18.06.1879
Жена: Sara
Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands
Netherlands, Civil Marriages, 1811-1940
Рождение ребёнка
04.03.1880
Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Рождение ребёнка
27.03.1881
Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Jewish Holocaust Memorials and Jewish Residents of Germany 1939-1945
Рождение ребёнка
19.10.1883
Сын: De Vries Salomon
Мать ребёнка: Sara
Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Netherlands, Population Registers, 1810-1936
Рождение ребёнка
20.12.1884
Сын: De Vries Aron
Мать ребёнка: Sara
Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Работа или профессия
Неизвестно
Diamantslijper
Смерть
04.05.1885
Amsterdam, Nederland