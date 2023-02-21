de Vries Willem — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
de Vries Willem

avatar

Место рождения

Amsterdam, Nederland

Дата рождения

05.03.1857

Дата смерти

04.05.1885

Пол

Мужской

Отец

1813 г.р.

Мать

1812 г.р.

Жена

1859 г.р.

Дети

Добавил:

АФ
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
05.03.1857

Отец: De Vries Aron David

Мать: De Vries-Le Grand Sophia

Amsterdam, Nederland
Бракосочетание
18.06.1879

Жена: Sara

Amsterdam, North Holland, Netherlands
Netherlands, Civil Marriages, 1811-1940
Рождение ребёнка
04.03.1880

Дочь: Sophia

Мать ребёнка: Sara

Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Рождение ребёнка
27.03.1881

Дочь: Con Betje

Мать ребёнка: Sara

Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Jewish Holocaust Memorials and Jewish Residents of Germany 1939-1945
Рождение ребёнка
19.10.1883

Сын: De Vries Salomon

Мать ребёнка: Sara

Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Netherlands, Population Registers, 1810-1936
Рождение ребёнка
20.12.1884

Сын: De Vries Aron

Мать ребёнка: Sara

Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Работа или профессия
Неизвестно
Diamantslijper
Смерть
04.05.1885
Amsterdam, Nederland
