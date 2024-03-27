Apeltsyn Itsko (Isaak)
Место рожденияSlutsk, Belarus
Дата рождения1817
ПолМужской
Отец
ДетиНе указаны
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
1817
Отец: Apeltsyn Nosson
Мать: Apeltsyn (Gelfand?) Leya
Место жительства
1834
He is single, living in the household of his brother Leyba.
Место жительства
20.10.1850
Married, with two children. Living in the household of his brother Leyba.
Упоминание
После 1850
There is no information about his or his family after 1850. Perhaps at some point of time after Leyba\'s death he moved out into a separate house.