Apeltsyn Itsko (Isaak)

Место рождения

Slutsk, Belarus

Дата рождения

1817

Пол

Мужской

Отец

1771 г.р.

Мать

Дети

Не указаны

Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
1817

Отец: Apeltsyn Nosson

Мать: Apeltsyn (Gelfand?) Leya

Место жительства
1834
He is single, living in the household of his brother Leyba.
Место жительства
20.10.1850
Married, with two children. Living in the household of his brother Leyba.
Упоминание
После 1850
There is no information about his or his family after 1850. Perhaps at some point of time after Leyba\'s death he moved out into a separate house.

