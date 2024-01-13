Dobrusin Boris Yudkovich
Место рожденияKholmich, Recyca Raion, Gomel Region, Belarus
Дата рождения15.07.1910
Дата смертиОколо 1941
ПолМужской
Отец
Мать
ДетиНе указаны
Рождение
15.07.1910
Отец: Добрусин Иуда (Юдель)
Мать: Sara-Rives
Kholmich, Recyca Raion, Gomel Region, Belarus
Место жительства
Около 1919
Recyca, Gomel Region, Belarus
| My father Boris Yudkovich Dobrusin remembered: Both his parents passed away at very young age (30-33) because of epidemic of flue. The family had eight kids. Not sure why, but five kids did not surv... Показать все
Работа или профессия
Около 1925
Recyca, Gomel Region, Belarus
Worker at the «Spichichnaya» (Matches factory)
Место жительства
Между 1930 и 1934
Minsk, Belarus
Moves to Minsk. Very active energetic young man. Meets new people who become his close friends (Boris, Bella Roodoi, Isaak, Asia Hasin and many others) Plants trees and takes part in establishment of... Показать все
Образование
С 1931 по 1936
Minsk, Belarus
Graduates from University | B.Sc. in Biology, B.Sc. in School Education
Образование
Около 1931
Minsk, Belarus
Graduates from Industrial School / Pемесленное училище | Diploma «Pемесленное училище»
Получение учёной степени
Около 1936
Minsk, Belarus
Graduates from University with a degree in Biology | Notes by Yuri Dobrusin, son. | | In Minsk my father finishes his education and gets a profession of Agronomist and after that a Teacher.
Работа или профессия
Между 1936 и 1941
Belarus
Worked at different organizations as Agronomist, biology school teacher, head teacher at school
Военная служба
Между 1941 и 1956
Joined the Soviet Army in Minsk, 1941. Went to the Front at the first days of the War. Was injured, recovered. Continued his military service until he retired in 1956
Смерть
Около 1941
Minsk, Belarus
Lisa and Rita both died in Minsk at the War time | Death of first wife and daughter
Место жительства
Между 1957 и 1984
Recyca, Gomel Region, Belarus
Упоминание
Около ?.07.1968
Kholmich, Recyca Raion, Gomel Region, Belarus
Comment by Yuri Dobrusin: I have been to Kholmitch only once. We went there with my father and two cousins of mine - Yura and Fima ( Do not remember date exactly, think it was summer 1968.or 1969 ... Показать все
Место жительства
1984
Minsk, Belarus
My sister Mira ( Maria Borisovna ) lived in Minsk. My parents moved to live with her in Minsk.
Упоминание
Неизвестно
Sara-Rives Dobrusin | Namesake individualID:1000008 | Namesake
Похороны
Неизвестно
Northern Cementary, Minsk