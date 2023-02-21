Hall (MILES) Frances Eleanor
Место рожденияCamden, London, England.
Дата рождения07.04.1825
Дата смерти05.09.1912
ПолЖенский
ОтецНе указан
МатьНе указана
Муж
ДетиНе указаны
- СобытияСобытия
- БиографияБиография
- ИсточникиИсточники
- ОбсуждениеОбсуждение
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Бракосочетание
11.05.1859
Bath, Somerset, England. At Weston Church
From the England & Wales FreeBMD Marriage Index, 1837 -1915 Herts Guardian, agricultural Journal, And General Advertiser 17 May 1859.On 11 May at Weston Church, Bath, Richard Crawshay Hall Esq. of Ba... Показать все
Смерть
05.09.1912
Living at Spring Grove, Weston Park, Bath.
Bath Chronicle and Weekly Gazette 12 Oct 1912. Will of Mrs Frances Eleanor Hall, aged 88, of Freshford and daughter of the late John Miles of Waterford , Herts. Left an estate of 7,726 pounds. Probate... Показать все