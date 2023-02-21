Hall (MILES) Frances Eleanor — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
Hall (MILES) Frances Eleanor

Место рождения

Camden, London, England.

Дата рождения

07.04.1825

Дата смерти

05.09.1912

Пол

Женский

Отец

Не указан

Мать

Не указана

Муж

1804 г.р.

Дети

Не указаны

Добавил:

АФ
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
07.04.1825

Отец: не указан

Мать: не указана

Camden, London, England.
Бракосочетание
11.05.1859

Муж: Hall Richard Crawshay

Bath, Somerset, England. At Weston Church
From the England & Wales FreeBMD Marriage Index, 1837 -1915 Herts Guardian, agricultural Journal, And General Advertiser 17 May 1859.On 11 May at Weston Church, Bath, Richard Crawshay Hall Esq. of Ba... Показать все
Смерть
05.09.1912
Living at Spring Grove, Weston Park, Bath.
Bath Chronicle and Weekly Gazette 12 Oct 1912. Will of Mrs Frances Eleanor Hall, aged 88, of Freshford and daughter of the late John Miles of Waterford , Herts. Left an estate of 7,726 pounds. Probate... Показать все
