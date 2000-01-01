Davies Berrington Arthur Vendigaid — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
Davies Berrington Arthur Vendigaid

Место рождения

Droxford, Hampshire, England

Дата рождения

30.03.1833

Дата смерти

20.12.1909

Пол

Мужской

Отец

1801 г.р.

Мать

1806 г.р.

Дети

Не указаны

Добавил: АФ

АФ
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
30.03.1833

Отец: Davies Berrington Jenkin

Мать: Barrington Charlotte

Droxford, Hampshire, England
Крещение
10.05.1833
Droxford, Hampshire, England
Образование
12.06.1851
Oxford, Oxfordshire, England
Exeter College
Образование
До 1851
Windsor, Berkshire, England
Eton College
Работа или профессия
07.04.1861
Barrister
Работа или профессия
Между 01.01.1865 и 31.12.1865
Monmouthshire, Wales
High Sheriff
Работа или профессия
Между 02.04.1871 и 31.03.1901
Counties of Glamorganshire and Monmouthshire, Wales
Justice of the Peace and Deputy Lieutenant
Работа или профессия
Между 1883 и 1890
Monmouthshire, Wales
Chairman Of Quarter Sessions For Monmouthshire
Работа или профессия
Между 1885 и 1898
Chief Inspector of Fisheries for England and Wales
Работа или профессия
Между 1890 и 1898
Assistant Secretary to the Board of Trade for the Fisheries Department
Смерть
20.12.1909
Pant y Goitre House, Llanfair Cilgeddin, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, Wales
Похороны
23.12.1909
The Parish Church of St Mary The Virgin, Llanfair Cilgeddin, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, Wales
