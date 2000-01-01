Davies Berrington Arthur Vendigaid
Место рожденияDroxford, Hampshire, England
Дата рождения30.03.1833
Дата смерти20.12.1909
ПолМужской
Отец
Мать
ДетиНе указаны
Рождение
30.03.1833
Отец: Davies Berrington Jenkin
Мать: Barrington Charlotte
Droxford, Hampshire, England
Крещение
10.05.1833
Droxford, Hampshire, England
Образование
12.06.1851
Oxford, Oxfordshire, England
Exeter College
Образование
До 1851
Windsor, Berkshire, England
Eton College
Работа или профессия
07.04.1861
Barrister
Работа или профессия
Между 01.01.1865 и 31.12.1865
Monmouthshire, Wales
High Sheriff
Работа или профессия
Между 02.04.1871 и 31.03.1901
Counties of Glamorganshire and Monmouthshire, Wales
Justice of the Peace and Deputy Lieutenant
Работа или профессия
Между 1883 и 1890
Monmouthshire, Wales
Chairman Of Quarter Sessions For Monmouthshire
Работа или профессия
Между 1885 и 1898
Chief Inspector of Fisheries for England and Wales
Работа или профессия
Между 1890 и 1898
Assistant Secretary to the Board of Trade for the Fisheries Department
Смерть
20.12.1909
Pant y Goitre House, Llanfair Cilgeddin, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, Wales
Похороны
23.12.1909
The Parish Church of St Mary The Virgin, Llanfair Cilgeddin, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, Wales