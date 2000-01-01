van der Beugel Salomon Nachman
Место рожденияAmsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Дата рождения?.12.1770
Дата смерти15.04.1828
ПолМужской
Рождение
?.12.1770
Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Рождение ребёнка
1800
Дочь: Agsteribbe Roosje Salomon
Мать ребёнка: Van Der Beugel Branke Hirsch
Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Бракосочетание
19.06.1816
Жена: Dina Mozes
Utrecht, Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Супруг(-а): Salomon / Zalman Nathan / Nachman van der Beugel (Cohen Beugeltas)
Бракосочетание
Неизвестно
Utrecht, Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Смерть
15.04.1828
Utrecht, Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands