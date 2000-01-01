van der Beugel Salomon Nachman — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
van der Beugel Salomon Nachman

Место рождения

Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands

Дата рождения

?.12.1770

Дата смерти

15.04.1828

Пол

Мужской

Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
?.12.1770

Отец: Cohen Van Der Beugel Nathan Zalman

Мать: Roosje (Reizchen) David

Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Рождение ребёнка
1800

Дочь: Agsteribbe Roosje Salomon

Мать ребёнка: Van Der Beugel Branke Hirsch

Amsterdam, Government of Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands
Бракосочетание
19.06.1816

Жена: Dina Mozes

Utrecht, Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Бракосочетание
Неизвестно

Жена: Van Der Beugel Branke Hirsch

Utrecht, Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Смерть
15.04.1828
Utrecht, Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands
