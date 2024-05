Место рождения Bill Hill, Wokingham, Berkshire, England. Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years (2) When Child (George Henry Spencer) Was Born (May 18, 1796). Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years (9) When Child (Alan Spencer Churchill) Was Born (??-????-1802). Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years (5) When Child (Caroline (Lady Pennant of Marlboro) Spencer Churchill) Was Born (??-????-1798). Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years (3) When Child (Henry John Spencer- Churchill) Was Born (September 22, 1797). Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years () When Child (Charles Spencer) Was Born (December 3, 1794). Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years (13) When Child (Almeric Spencer-Churchill) Was Born (??-????-1806). Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years (11) When Child (Clementina Spencer-Churchill) Was Born (??-????-1804). Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years () When Child (George 6th Duke of Marlborough Spencer Churchill) Was Born (December 27, 1793). Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years () When Child (Caroline Susan Spencer Churchill) Was Born (November 26, 1792). Attention : Was Younger Than 16 Years Old () When Child (Caroline Susan Spencer Churchill) Died (December 18, 1792). Attention : Younger Than 16 () When Child (Caroline Susan Spencer Churchill) Was Burried (December 1792)

Дата рождения 27.12.1793

Дата смерти 01.07.1857