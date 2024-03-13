Franz Vorsteher — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
ГлавнаяЛюдиFranz Vorsteher

Franz Vorsteher

Место рождения

Stermark (Steusmark), Germany

Дата рождения

06.04.1731

Дата смерти

21.10.1809

Пол

Мужской

Отец

Не указан

Мать

Не указана

Дети

1775 г.р.
1778 г.р.
1780 г.р.
1783 г.р.
1785 г.р.
1788 г.р.

Добавил:

СР
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
06.04.1731

Отец: не указан

Мать: не указана

Stermark (Steusmark), Germany
Рождение ребёнка
14.12.1775

Сын: Georg Kasper

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Рождение ребёнка
20.07.1778

Сын: Johannes Balthasar

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Рождение ребёнка
13.11.1780

Сын: Johann Balthasar

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Рождение ребёнка
01.07.1783

Сын: Georg Peter

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Рождение ребёнка
1785

Дочь: Katharina

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Рождение ребёнка
18.09.1788

Сын: Johann Martin

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Рождение ребёнка
22.07.1791

Дочь: Maria Barbara

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Рождение ребёнка
Около 1792

Сын: Philip Jacob

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Рождение ребёнка
07.04.1795

Дочь: Katharina Elizabeth

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Рождение ребёнка
25.06.1799

Сын: Donis Arbegast

Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck

Beideck (Talovka), Saratov, Russia
Смерть
21.10.1809
Beideck, Saratov, Russia
Наш сайт использует cookie. Это позволяет оптимизировать взаимодействие между сайтом и пользователем и улучшать условия использования сайта.
Соглашаясь с условиями использования сайта, вы подтверждается свое согласие на использование файлов cookie
close