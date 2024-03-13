Franz Vorsteher
Место рожденияStermark (Steusmark), Germany
Дата рождения06.04.1731
Дата смерти21.10.1809
ПолМужской
ОтецНе указан
МатьНе указана
Дети
Сын: Georg Kasper
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck
Сын: Johannes Balthasar
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck
Сын: Johann Balthasar
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck
Сын: Georg Peter
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck
Дочь: Katharina
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck
Сын: Johann Martin
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck
Дочь: Maria Barbara
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck
Сын: Philip Jacob
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck
Дочь: Katharina Elizabeth
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck
Сын: Donis Arbegast
Мать ребёнка: Dorothea Dorothea Margaretha Bock Boeck