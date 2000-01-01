(von Ketzler) Alexandrine Sofie — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
(von Ketzler) Alexandrine Sofie

Место рождения

Не указано

Дата рождения

02.01.1839

Дата смерти

Неизвестно

Пол

Женский

Отец

Не указан

Мать

Не указана

Муж

1823 г.р.

Дети

Добавил:

АФ
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
02.01.1839

Отец: не указан

Мать: не указана

Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Бракосочетание
29.12.1858

Муж: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Rautus
Рождение ребёнка
06.11.1859

Дочь: Breitenstein Alexandrine Jeanette

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela, Rautu, Финляндия
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
12.08.1861

Сын: Buttenhoff Woldemar Alexander

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1862

Сын: Buttenhoff Wilhelm Constantin

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
21.10.1864

Сын: Buttenhoff Emil Fredrik

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
23.06.1866

Дочь: Telkiä Lovisa Ottilie

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Место жительства
Между 1868 и 1877
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
27.02.1869

Сын: Buttenhoff Julius Ferdinand

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela N:o 1., Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1870

Дочь: Sofia Mathilda

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela gård, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
06.05.1873

Сын: Buttenhoff Konstantin Wilhelm

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
23.11.1874

Сын: Buttenhoff Fredrik Georg

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
28.05.1876

Сын: Buttenhoff Alexander Leopold

Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Смерть
Неизвестно
