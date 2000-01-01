(von Ketzler) Alexandrine Sofie
Место рожденияНе указано
Дата рождения02.01.1839
Дата смертиНеизвестно
ПолЖенский
ОтецНе указан
МатьНе указана
Муж
Дети
Рождение
02.01.1839
Отец: не указан
Мать: не указана
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Бракосочетание
29.12.1858
Rautus
Рождение ребёнка
06.11.1859
Дочь: Breitenstein Alexandrine Jeanette
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela, Rautu, Финляндия
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
12.08.1861
Сын: Buttenhoff Woldemar Alexander
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1862
Сын: Buttenhoff Wilhelm Constantin
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
21.10.1864
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
23.06.1866
Дочь: Telkiä Lovisa Ottilie
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Место жительства
Между 1868 и 1877
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
27.02.1869
Сын: Buttenhoff Julius Ferdinand
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela N:o 1., Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1870
Дочь: Sofia Mathilda
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela gård, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
06.05.1873
Сын: Buttenhoff Konstantin Wilhelm
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
23.11.1874
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
28.05.1876
Сын: Buttenhoff Alexander Leopold
Отец ребёнка: Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Смерть
Неизвестно