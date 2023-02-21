Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander
Место рожденияRautus
Дата рождения06.08.1823
Дата смерти11.05.1877
ПолМужской
ОтецНе указан
МатьНе указана
Жена
Дети
- СобытияСобытия
- БиографияБиография
- ИсточникиИсточники
- ОбсуждениеОбсуждение
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
06.08.1823
Отец: не указан
Мать: не указана
Rautus
Бракосочетание
29.12.1858
Жена: Alexandrine Sofie
Rautus
Рождение ребёнка
06.11.1859
Дочь: Breitenstein Alexandrine Jeanette
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela, Rautu, Финляндия
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
12.08.1861
Сын: Buttenhoff Woldemar Alexander
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1862
Сын: Buttenhoff Wilhelm Constantin
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
21.10.1864
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
23.06.1866
Дочь: Telkiä Lovisa Ottilie
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Место жительства
Между 1868 и 1877
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
27.02.1869
Сын: Buttenhoff Julius Ferdinand
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela N:o 1., Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1870
Дочь: Sofia Mathilda
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela gård, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
06.05.1873
Сын: Buttenhoff Konstantin Wilhelm
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
23.11.1874
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
28.05.1876
Сын: Buttenhoff Alexander Leopold
Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie
Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Работа или профессия
Неизвестно
Godsförvaltar
Смерть
11.05.1877
Сосново, Приозерский муниципальный район, Ленинградская область