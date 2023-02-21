Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander — сохранить память о людях и делиться исследованиями — Familio
Buttenhoff Konstantin Alexander

avatar

Место рождения

Rautus

Дата рождения

06.08.1823

Дата смерти

11.05.1877

Пол

Мужской

Отец

Не указан

Мать

Не указана

Жена

1839 г.р.

Дети

Добавил:

АФ
Участники
Место
Комментарий
Рождение
06.08.1823

Отец: не указан

Мать: не указана

Rautus
Бракосочетание
29.12.1858

Жена: Alexandrine Sofie

Rautus
Рождение ребёнка
06.11.1859

Дочь: Breitenstein Alexandrine Jeanette

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela, Rautu, Финляндия
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
12.08.1861

Сын: Buttenhoff Woldemar Alexander

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1862

Сын: Buttenhoff Wilhelm Constantin

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
21.10.1864

Сын: Buttenhoff Emil Fredrik

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
23.06.1866

Дочь: Telkiä Lovisa Ottilie

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Место жительства
Между 1868 и 1877
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
27.02.1869

Сын: Buttenhoff Julius Ferdinand

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela N:o 1., Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
03.12.1870

Дочь: Sofia Mathilda

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela gård, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
06.05.1873

Сын: Buttenhoff Konstantin Wilhelm

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
23.11.1874

Сын: Buttenhoff Fredrik Georg

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Рождение ребёнка
28.05.1876

Сын: Buttenhoff Alexander Leopold

Мать ребёнка: Alexandrine Sofie

Potkela, Rautu, Finland
Finland Church Census and Pre-Confirmation Books, 1657-1915
Работа или профессия
Неизвестно
Godsförvaltar
Смерть
11.05.1877
Сосново, Приозерский муниципальный район, Ленинградская область
