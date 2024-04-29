Von Vietinghoff-Scheel Gustav Friedrich
Место рожденияSall (Reina), Pöide, Ösel (Saaremaa), Estland
Дата рождения27.08.1790
Дата смерти15.02.1864
ПолМужской
Отец
Дети
Дочь: (Von Vietinghoff) Luise Dorothea Emilie
Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth
Дочь: Von Poll (Von Vietinghoff) Lydia Marie Amalie
Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth
Дочь: (Von Vietinghoff) Julie Adele Charlotte
Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth
Сын: Von Vietinghoff Eugen Ludwig Friedrich
Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth
Дочь: Von Buxhoeveden (Von Vietinghoff-Scheel) Elisabeth Ottilie
Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth
Дочь: Von Rennenkampff (Von Vietinghoff-Scheel) Wilhelmine Adelheid
Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth
Дочь: Edle Von Rennenkampff (Von Vietinghoff-Scheel) Valerie Helene
Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth