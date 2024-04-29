Von Vietinghoff-Scheel Gustav Friedrich 27.08.1790 — найти родственников по фамилии на Familio
Von Vietinghoff-Scheel Gustav Friedrich

Место рождения

Sall (Reina), Pöide, Ösel (Saaremaa), Estland

Дата рождения

27.08.1790

Дата смерти

15.02.1864

Пол

Мужской

Рождение
27.08.1790

Отец: Von Vietinghoff Friedrich

Мать: Von Vietinghoff (Von Güldenstubbe) Luise Charlotte Charlotte

Sall (Reina), Pöide, Ösel (Saaremaa), Estland
Бракосочетание
Неизвестно

Жена: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Работа или профессия
Неизвестно
Konventsdep.
Рождение ребёнка
06.09.1819

Дочь: (Von Vietinghoff) Luise Dorothea Emilie

Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Arensburg (Kuressare), Saaremaa, Estland
Рождение ребёнка
14.11.1820

Дочь: Von Poll (Von Vietinghoff) Lydia Marie Amalie

Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Arensburg
Рождение ребёнка
15.12.1821

Дочь: (Von Vietinghoff) Julie Adele Charlotte

Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Arensburg (Kuressaare), Saaremaa, Estland
Рождение ребёнка
15.05.1823

Сын: Von Vietinghoff Eugen Ludwig Friedrich

Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Arensburg
Рождение ребёнка
18.10.1825

Дочь: Von Buxhoeveden (Von Vietinghoff-Scheel) Elisabeth Ottilie

Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Parrasmetz, Karris, Oesel, Estonia
Рождение ребёнка
19.11.1827

Дочь: Von Rennenkampff (Von Vietinghoff-Scheel) Wilhelmine Adelheid

Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Parrasmetz (Parasmetsa), Leisi vald, Saaremaa, Estland
Рождение ребёнка
09.05.1829

Дочь: Von Poll (Von Vietinghoff-Scheel) Constance Amalie

Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Рождение ребёнка
13.12.1831

Дочь: Edle Von Rennenkampff (Von Vietinghoff-Scheel) Valerie Helene

Мать ребёнка: Von Vietinghoff-Scheel (Von Güldenstubbe, A.D.H. Carmel) Christine Karoline Elisabeth

Arensburg (Kuressaare), Saaremaa, Estland
Смерть
15.02.1864
Arensburg (Kuressaare), Ösel (Saaremaa), Estland

