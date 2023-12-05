Foster Andrew Isberg
Место рожденияUnga, Alaska, United States
Дата рождения15.02.1914
Дата смерти07.12.1987
ПолМужской
Отец
Мать
ДетиНе указаны
Рождение
15.02.1914
Отец: Foster John
Мать: Isberg Cecilia
Unga, Alaska, United States
1930 United States Federal Census | Ancestry.com Operations Inc | Ancestry.com | Fifteenth Census of the United States, 1930 | Year: 1930; Census Place: Unga, Third Judicial District, Alaska Territory... Показать все
Место жительства
1930
Unga, Third Judicial District, Alaska Territory, USA
Marital Status: Single; Relation to Head: Son | 1930 United States Federal Census | Ancestry.com Operations Inc | Ancestry.com | Fifteenth Census of the United States, 1930 | Year: 1930; Census Place:... Показать все
Смерть
07.12.1987
Sand Point, Aleutians East, Alaska, United States of America
U.S., Find A Grave Index, 1600s-Current | Ancestry.com Operations, Inc. | Ancestry.com | Find A Grave
Похороны
Неизвестно
Sand Point, Aleutians East Borough, Alaska, United States of America
U.S., Find A Grave Index, 1600s-Current | Ancestry.com Operations, Inc. | Ancestry.com | Find A Grave